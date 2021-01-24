Donegal traditional Irish music night will aid vital charities

Contact
Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh who is hosting a very special performance tonight, Sunday, January 24, in An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny
Talented Donegal traditional fiddler, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh is hosting on a very special performance tonight, Sunday, January 24, in An Grianan Theatre as part of the Letterkenny Trad Week 2021.
Mairéad will curate the evening with the help of friends and colleagues including Manus Lunny, the Harrigan family, Ciaran Ó Mhaonaigh and some members of Altan who will join her to showcase some of her original music pieces which she has composed over the years for her band Altan, for Coirm/Ceol na Coille “Fáilte an Earraigh” (2018) and for her own solo album ‘Imeall’ (2009).
Also other new music will be heard like ‘An Grianstad/The Halting Sun’ (2020) commissioned by The Rolling Wave RTÉ Radio 1/ITMA, ‘Scread na Bealtaine’ (2020) commissioned by Earagail Arts Festival.
On the night she will debut her new suite ‘Ré an t-Solais’, commissioned by An Grianan Theatre director, Patricia McBride, and inspired by the hope of a new era after the intensity of the pandemic lockdown of 2020.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the night will be streamed online with part of the proceeds of the online tickets going towards Donegal Cancer Flights and Services and Donegal Hospice.
Tickets are €10 and available at: https://bit.ly/2NwZ9t9
This show is supported by Donegal Airport
