Donegal gardaí 'snow' how to get their message across today!

Gardaí in Donegal are having to cope with the challenges of the ice and snow today not to mention their ongoing work in encouraging people to abide by the Covid-19 restrictions ...oh, and of course, the law.

In a post on their Facebook page, Garda Síochána Donegal, they got their message across using the weather and a bit of fun.

"Gardaí were on snow patrol at An Gleann Rua, Letterkenny this frosty morning and they managed to recruit this cool character who was just chillin in the area!

"Stay home and stay safe. Why not wrap up, release your inner child and get out into your garden and build a snowman with the kids?

"Go on.....throw a few snowballs! You are never too old to enjoy the snow! We certainly could all be doing with a bit of fun and fresh air!



Their post added: "We would love to see photos of your kids cool snow creations so please do send them on to us!"

What a great way to get the message across.