Donegal border communities asked to look out for missing girl

Have you seen 16 year old Leah Higgins?
People in border areas of Donegal are asked to be on the look out for a missing Derry girl.
Police in the city growing increasingly concerned for 16 year old Leah Higgins who was reported missing by family at approximately 1.30am this (Sunday) morning.
Leah has still not made contact.
She is believed to be wearing a black Northface jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike trainers.
If anyone has any information relating to the whereabouts of Leah, make contact with police at Strand Road through 101 quoting reference 141 - 24/01/21.
