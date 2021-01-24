Donegal politician enjoys the political 'spin'

West Donegal politician, Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig put a different sort of political spin on the county's icy road conditions today when he was spotted speeding down a county hillside in a makeshift sleigh.

We're not sure if he was making a political point, using an independent Republican socialist sleigh, highlighting the need for gritting in the area or whether he was trying to say local politics in in a slippy slope, but whatever the reason, he was going to enjoy the conditions and put a brave face on his trip.

Well done Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig - your antics really cheered everyone up.