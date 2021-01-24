Five arrested following ramming-shooting incident near Donegal Town

Contact
Five arrested following incident near Donegal Town checkpoint
Reports are coming in of an incident outside Donegal Town about 3.30pm this afternoon in which a garda car was rammed and a warning shot fired.
It is understood attention was drawn to a car which drove around a roundabout the wrong way.
After the car failed to stop for the gardaí a chase ensued . A warning shot was fired by a garda detective as he followed the driver who made off on foot. He was apprehended following a short struggle.
A total of three men and two women were subsequently arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station while a garda has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.
