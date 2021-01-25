Man due in court this Monday morning following an incident in Donegal Town

A man is due in court this Monday morning following an incident in Donegal Town yesterday afternoon, (Sunday), where a garda car was rammed, a shot fired and a garda hospitalised.

The incident happened around 1.30pm when a detective on patrol came across a jeep with several people inside.

He thought it appeared to be driving in a dangerous manner and signalled it to pull over.

The vehicle failed to stop for gardaí and rammed a garda car several times before driving off at speed towards the Tullyearl roundabout.

A managed containment pursuit was carried out.

A garda Covid checkpoint was in place in the area and the car drove the wrong way around the roundabout before crashing a short time later.

The driver, a man in his 30s, made off on foot and was pursued by a detective. It is understood a warning shot was fired, however the driver continued running and was later found hiding in a nearby field. The four passengers who had been in the jeep remained at the side of the road. .

A struggle ensued before more gardaí arrived and the driver was arrested. The detective involved in the struggle sustain hand injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. These injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

The driver of the jeep, and four passengers were uninjured.

Gardaí suspect items were thrown from the car during the pursuit and are understood to have searched the area.

The four passengers, two women and two men, were arrested at the location and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station. They have all since been released.

The driver of the jeep has been charged and will now appear before Donegal District Court this morning.

As a shot was fired by gardaí the Garda Ombudsman Commission has been notified of the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.