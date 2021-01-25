Weather forecast - Another cold day in store but it will be largely dry

Today will see a very cold and icy start this morning with hazardous conditions on untreated surfaces. Frost, ice and any patches of freezing fog will be slow to clear during the morning. It will be dry across with sunny spells but some rain or hail showers are expected later, according to Met Éireann.

Afternoon temperatures will range from three to five degrees in light to moderate south-west breezes.

Tonight will see frost and ice developing for a time. Outbreaks of rain will move in overnight, falling as sleet or snow in some areas for a time but transitioning back to rain later on. Minimum temperatures of minus one to two degrees.