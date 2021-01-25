Want to learn more about the Universe above Donegal in Lockdown 3?

Donegal is blessed with beautiful dark skies that allow you observe the heavens without light pollution getting in the way.

Now you can move your enthusiasm for the night skies to learning more about them.

With the huge surge of interest in nature and space Astronomy Ireland has seen its membership almost double - an unprecedented surge never seen in the society's 30 year history as people turn back to their hobbies for something to do during lockdown



To give members of the public a overview of the entire Universe, Astronomy Ireland is running evening classes for beginners, telling families and individuals what to see in the skies over Ireland, and explaining everything in the Universe from the Big Bang that created us all to exotic objects like Black Holes that will one day gobble up the entire Universe!



"It's a fascinating subject that covers so much that we know people will be amazed at what they learn in these classes which we have tailored for the general public," said David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland - the magazine of the world's most popular astronomy club.



Commencing on Wednesday, January 27, Astronomy Ireland invites everyone to an eight-week-long journey into Space with Astronomy for Beginners evening classes.



For over two decades, these classes have proved the most popular activity that the society organises every year, and with thousands of people having taken them already they are now the most popular astronomy evening classes in Ireland.



From the Sun and the Stars to Deep Sky Objects, from the Big Bang to Exoplanets and the search for life beyond Earth, participants will learn about a wide range of fascinating topics in astronomy. The course also includes a practical session where participants will learn how to set up and use a telescope themselves.



The classes are suitable for all members of the public, young and old alike. No knowledge of astronomy, science or maths is needed. Great for the whole family!



"The basic idea is that we take people who know very little about our universe and, over 8 Wednesday nights tell them about every aspect of this vast subject. At the end of the course participants will have a very good working knowledge of the universe and where we are in understanding our cosmos" said David Moore, chairman of Astronomy Ireland.



Nationwide Online



For the last two decades it has only been physically possible to hold these classes in Dublin but now the classes are going online meaning everyone can take part no matter where they live in the 32 counties.



The classes will begin on Wednesday, January 27 and run for eight consecutive weeks for two hours starting at 7.30pm. They will take place via Zoom, which means that no matter where you are in the country you can be part of these classes!

If you miss the first class, each class is self-contained so you can register at any time during the eight weeks and catch up with recordings of the classes you may have missed.



Advance booking must be made online at www.astronomy.ie

or by calling Astronomy Ireland on (086) 06 46 555.



An annual subscription to Astronomy Ireland magazine is included in the price.