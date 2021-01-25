Donegal group launches new Valentine’s fundraising appeal

Spraoi agus Spórt has launched a new fundraising appeal in the run-up to Valentine’s Day 2021 which will enable the multi-award-winning social enterprise from Carndonagh to continue providing its vital services for children, teenagers and families throughout Inishowen during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

As part of the new Valentine’s fundraising appeal, staff and volunteers from the charity have been busy since the New Year creating unique, personalised gifts at their FabLab facility – including Valentine’s Day magnets and postcards with the messages ‘You can’t lockdown love’ and ‘Staying apart but still in my heart’ – as well as launching their new online Valentine’s Draw with some great prizes up for grabs.

All proceeds raised from the Valentine’s fundraising appeal will go towards sustaining the Inishowen Food Bank, providing alternative respite for children and teenagers with a disability and/or autism, counselling rooms for the provision of mental health supports for children & young people, and school-aged childcare for essential & frontline workers.

Manager of Spraoi agus Spórt, Eimear McLaughlin, said: “As seeing our loved ones in person may not be possible this February, we wanted to provide a unique, personalised way for people to send special messages of love to them this Valentine’s Day.

“All of our gifts – including our Valentine’s magnets and postcards – can be personalised with name(s) and can be delivered direct to their door so that you can ‘share the love’ with that special person in your life – be it your partner, mother, father, granny, grandad, sister, brother, cousin or best friend.

“We also feel that this year – of all years – it is so important to send special messages to the people closest to us in our lives – such as ‘You can’t lockdown love’ or ‘Staying apart but still in my heart’.

“I’d therefore encourage as many people as possible to view and purchase our unique, personalised gifts by visiting our Facebook page or our website www.spraoiagussport.ie

Eimear added: “We have also recently launched our new online Valentines Draw with three amazing prizes up for grabs! 1st prize is a weekend away voucher for €500, 2nd prize is a stunning Marc Jacobs Snapshot bag and 3rd prize is the hugely popular L’Oreal Steam pods. Tickets are only €5 each or five for €20.

“So if you would love one of the prizes for yourself or indeed for that special someone in your life you can purchase tickets by visiting our Facebook page or our website www.spraoiagussport.ie

For further information on donating to Spraoi agus Spórt during the coronavirus pandemic please visit www.spraoiagussport.ie , contact the helpline on (074) 93 73303 or e-mail support@spraoiagussport.ie