Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Bail refused for man charged for allegedly ramming garda car and assaulting garda

The defendant from Northern Ireland has been remanded to Castlerea Prison

Donegal Town Courthouse snow garda van

The man was brought before Donegal District Court on Monday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The court has refused bail for a man in his thirties charged with dangerous driving whereby he rammed a garda car several times and assaulted a garda.

Duane Farry of 38 Ashfield Gardens, Fintona was before Donegal District Court on Monday, having been arrested for the incident which occurred on Sunday, January 24.

The court heard evidence from Garda Conor Doherty that Detective Garda Paul McHugh and Garda Catherine Henry were on mobile patrol. At around 1.30pm they observed a car driving suspiously near the Drumlonagher Roundabout in Donegal Town. The driver failed to stop when indicated to do so.

Garda McHugh pulled his car up alongside the other vehicle. 

“He was rammed,” said Garda Doherty.

A pursuit ensued. Garda McHugh overtook the defendant’s vehicle and was subsequently rammed from behind.

Garda Doherty gave evidence that he was waiting at the Tullyearl roundabout. 

“I observed the vehicle coming towards me with Garda McHugh behind it with lights activated,” he said. 

The garda told the court that the defendant’s vehicle went round the roundabout in the wrong direction, followed by Garda McHugh whose car was again rammed. 

The defendant lost control of the car and he took off on foot through fields, followed by Garda McHugh and Garda Doherty.

In the course of apprehending the defendant, Garda McHugh was assaulted, resulting in his finger being dislocated.

Garda Doherty said the defendant was extremely aggressive and it took four gardaí to get handcuffs on.

Farry continued to be highly abusive while being arrested.

At Monday’s sitting of Donegal District Court, Inspector David Durkin said that gardaí objected to bail.

Having heard the objection as outlined by gardaí, Judge Kevin Kilrane agreed not to grant bail.

“That is due to the probability that he will not turn up for this trial based on his attempts to avert trial,” said the judge. “He risked life and limb of himself and the garda.”

The judge said there was also a strong likelihood of Farry committing further offences if granted bail.

The defendant was remanded in custody to Castlerea Prison. He is due to appear by videolink to Sligo District Court on Friday.

According to a separate statement issued by gardaí, four passengers who were in the defendant’s car remained by the roadside while Farry took off on foot. They were arrested and later released. 

Gardaí also said in the statement that a shot was discharged from a Garda firearm during this incident and that GSOC has been notified.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie