Donegal County Council makes history with its first ever online meeting

Donegal County Council made a little bit of history today by holding its first ever online meeting of the full council in its 122-year history.

In recent months, meetings with all 37 councillors present have been held in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny to allow for social distancing as the council chamber in Lifford is too small.

However, as the Covid crisis has worsened in the county, and with the country under Level 5 restrictions, meetings are now taking place virtually. It is expected this will be the format for the bi-monthly plenary meetings for many months to come.

After a few technical hiccups over the first half-hour or or so, councillors, officials and the press settled into the smooth transition of the 28-item agenda over the three hours it took to deal with the business.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Rena Donaghey thanked the council Information Services section for keeping them all tuned in and paid tribute to all participants for their patience, new skills learned and humour as they charted this new frontier.