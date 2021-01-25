Have your say on a Donegal community's Town Centre Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan

Plans are underway to regenerate Ballyshannon town centre and members of the community are invited to share their vision for the Erneside Town.

Donegal County Council’s Regeneration and Development Team in conjunction with GM Design Associates has announced the launch of ‘FUTURE Ballyshannon.’

This is described as a visioning project which will deliver a Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan for Ballyshannon Town Centre.

The project will commence with a period of Public Consultation to inform the preparation of the Draft Strategy and Action Plan. The consultation period will open today in tandem with the launch of the project website www.futureballyshannon.com, and will close on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 4pm.

The Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan was commissioned by Donegal County Council in November 2020, to provide an evidenced framework that will set out the future regeneration aspirations and priorities for the town.

GM Design Associates are an Architectural, Landscape and Planning practice who are assisting the Council with this project and will be working collaboratively with the local community and key stakeholders to bring about meaningful and long lasting renewal and regeneration within Ballyshannon town centre.

The Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan will establish a roadmap for the reinvention; reimagining and place-making of the town centre that will help facilitate the unlocking of its unique potential including the high quality physical environment and exceptional cultural and historical heritage, as well as its coastal and riverside setting.

The Strategy and Action Plan will be regeneration focused with a view to strengthening the capacity and competitiveness of the town centre and transforming the urban fabric through physical revitalisation and environmental improvements.

A range of credible and deliverable actions, interventions and projects will be identified and developed to the concept design stage and will be aligned to relevant funding streams to support their delivery.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal Municipal District, Cllr Michael Naughton emphasises the significance of the commencement of the Ballyshannon Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan.

He said: “The Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan presents a significant opportunity for a truly collaborative approach to transformational regeneration between Donegal County Council and the people of Ballyshannon.

“It will rely on the involvement of all key stakeholders including residents and visitors, community organisations, local interest groups and business representatives, to ensure that the needs of the local community are addressed.”

Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and Planning Services with Donegal County Council believes the town has a lot of potential.

He said: “Ballyshannon has a number of incredibly valuable and unique assets in its distinctive architectural and archaeological heritage, its coastal location and the presence of the Erne River.

“The Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan will assist and support the local community in the renewal and regeneration of these assets in a sustainable manner and will greatly enhance the special significance of the town and its setting in the longer term.”

Ms. Ruth Diver, Executive Planner with the Regeneration and Development Team and Project Lead invites the public to think about ‘their place.’

She is encouraging people to share their likes, dislikes and aspirations for the future of Ballyshannon.

Ms Diver said: “Local participation in the process is invaluable and will ensure that the Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan is suitably tailored to the specific needs of the community and local economy.”

Those who wish to get in touch and have their say can do so by:

- Visiting the project website www.futureballyshannon.com to complete our on-line survey and leave comments;

- Visiting ‘Ballyshannon Regeneration Strategy’ on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Ballyshannon-Regeneration-Strategy-106697458078370/

- Following the Twitter page @BallyshannonRe1 https://twitter.com/BallyshannonRe1

- Attending the online consultation event on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 3.30pm. Those who wish to request an invite can email futureballyshannon@g-m-design.co.uk, telephone +44 (028) 7035 6138 or write to GM Design Associates, 22 Lodge Road, Coleraine, Co. Londonderry, BT52 1NB