Warning for falls of sleet and snow in Donegal which will bring icy and hazardous conditions

Contact
The warning from Met Éireann applies to Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and Leitrim
A weather warning has been issued for Donegal for falls of sleet and snow which will bring icy and hazardous conditions.
The status yellow snow and ice warning will be in place on Tuesday up until 9am.
The warning from Met Éireann also applies to Cavan, Monaghan and Leitrim.
A warning has also been issued for all of Northern Ireland.
The warning from the UK Met Office is for icy patches and hill snow that may lead to some travel disruption early on Tuesday.
The warning will be in place from 2am until 10am on Tuesday.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.