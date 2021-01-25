Warning for falls of sleet and snow in Donegal which will bring icy and hazardous conditions

A weather warning has been issued for Donegal for falls of sleet and snow which will bring icy and hazardous conditions.

The status yellow snow and ice warning will be in place on Tuesday up until 9am.

The warning from Met Éireann also applies to Cavan, Monaghan and Leitrim.

A warning has also been issued for all of Northern Ireland.

The warning from the UK Met Office is for icy patches and hill snow that may lead to some travel disruption early on Tuesday.

The warning will be in place from 2am until 10am on Tuesday.