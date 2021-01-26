Contact

Gardaí probing spate of burglaries at Donegal businesses

The three break-ins which took place in the space of 24 hours may be linked

Letterkenny Garda Station

Gardaí in Letterkenny are probing three burglaries in the space of 24 hours

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí are investigating a spate of burglaries at businesses in the centre of Letterkenny which they believe may be linked.

The three burglaries took place within 24 hours on January 20 and 21 and all involved the front doors of the premises being forced open.

The first incident took place at Pearse Road on Wednesday, January 20 between 4am and 4.15am at a delicatessen store. The glass door was smashed and the till drawer which contained a large sum of money was taken during the break-in. A tip jar and a charity box were also taken. 

The two males who broke in have been captured on CCTV. One is described as heavy set and was wearing a grey hooded top which was pulled up over his head, grey bottoms and a face mask. The other male was wearing a black tracksuit and bottoms and was wearing a mask and black tops. They are believed to have left in the direction of Oliver Plunkett Road. 

The second burglary took place at a  takeaway on the Port Road in the town on Thursday, January  21 around 4am. The front door was smashed and the premises was entered. CCTV shows a male wearing a light coloured coat with the hood pulled up, black trainers and camouflaged-style trousers with a light strip down the outer leg. 

The third break-in took place at a barber shop on the Port Road at 4am. The front door was forced open. Gardaí say nothing of value was on the premises. An empty cash box was tampered with.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information on any of the burglaries to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111. 

