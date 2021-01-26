One arrest made after incident involving group of quad bikes travelling at speed

Gardaí have issued a warning to the public over the use of quad bikes on public roads in Donegal after two incidents on Monday night.

One person is due to appear in court after gardaí encountered a number of quad bikes on public roads in Inishowen.

In one incident several quads took off at speed after being observed by a Garda patrol car.

At around 10pm on Monday night gardaí observed quads parked on the forecourt of a filling station in Burt.

The quads took off at high speed on the main road and before travelling on to a secondary road. The quads entered the secondary road at high speed on the wrong side of the road, gardaí said.

One of the quads was forced to stop due to mechanical failure. The driver was arrested and charged and is due to appear in court at a later date. The quad involved was seized.

Anyone who may have seen the quads in the Burt area on Monday night, January 25, is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 93 20540.

At around 9.20 am on Monday night gardaí on patrol in the Moville area observed a youth driving a quad on a public road. The quad was seized and the youth is to be dealt with under the juvenile liaison system.

Gardaí are urging the public to contact them if quads are observed on public roads an are appealing to parents to speak to youths who may be involved in dangerous driving on quad bikes.

They say they have had reports about the use of quad bikes in recent weeks from around the county, particularly involving groups of youths. When used on public roads quad bikes are subject to the same rules as any mechanically propelled vehicle.