Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

One arrest made after incident involving group of quad bikes travelling at speed

Gardaí issue warning after incidents involving quad bikes in Donegal

Gardaí and RSA launch campaign to highlight dangers that quad bikes and scramblers pose to children

Gardaí issue warning after reports of incidents involving groups of youths on quad bikes

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Gardaí have issued a warning to the public over the use of quad bikes on public roads in Donegal after two incidents on Monday night.
One person is due to appear in court after gardaí encountered a number of quad bikes on public roads in Inishowen.
In one incident several quads took off at speed after being observed by a Garda patrol car.
At around 10pm on Monday night gardaí observed quads parked on the forecourt of a filling station in Burt.

The quads took off at high speed on the main road and before travelling on to a secondary road. The quads entered the secondary road at high speed on the wrong side of the road, gardaí said.
One of the quads was forced to stop due to mechanical failure. The driver was arrested and charged and is due to appear in court at a later date. The quad involved was seized.
Anyone who may have seen the quads in the Burt area on Monday night, January 25, is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 93 20540.
At around 9.20 am on Monday night gardaí on patrol in the Moville area observed a youth driving a quad on a public road. The quad was seized and the youth is to be dealt with under the juvenile liaison system.
Gardaí are urging the public to contact them if quads are observed on public roads an are appealing to parents to speak to youths who may be involved in dangerous driving on quad bikes.
They say they have had reports about the use of quad bikes in recent weeks from around the county, particularly involving groups of youths. When used on public roads quad bikes are subject to the same rules as any mechanically propelled vehicle.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie