Popular Donegal business forced to close its doors amid third lockdown

Newtowncunningham's Wash n' Spin to shut its doors on Friday

Wash n' Spin Newtown

Newtowncunningham laundromat Wash n' Spin will close its doors later this week

Reporter:

James Duffy

Wash n’ Spin, a laundromat in Newtowncunningham, has announced that it will be closing its doors for good on Friday.

Tanya O’Donnell started the business six years ago and served residents of the village and surrounding areas.

She explained: “I would have been washing towels for the hairdressers every week. I would have got football and rugby kits. And now there's none of that.”

Tanya was sure she would have been able to stay open if not for the latest lockdown.

A lot of elderly people from the area used the service as some were not able to do their washing.

She said that they are now scared to come in and for a lot of them the business is outside of their 5km travel limit.

In her opinion more could have been done to stop the closures of places like hers.

She said: “I was grateful that it didn't have to pay my commercial rates in 2020 but there definitely could have been more help out there.”

Tanya was disappointed in how the government announced changes to the restrictions.

She feels that businesses should have been contacted directly if they had to close to clear any confusion.

“I think it's unfair that businesses have to find out from the news and social media that they're closing, and then when they're allowed to open it's highly stressful.

“It has an effect on your mental health. And so if it's affecting you it's affecting your family. And I just think it's an awful way to do it.”

But, she does have some reason to be hopeful as she hopes to open a smaller business as soon as possible. Although she is not sure when she is determined not to let this be the end of her career.

“Covid is not gonna put me down. And, yeah, this business is not working for me, but I've been working since I was 14 years of age and this isn’t going to stop me.”

In a Facebook post, she thanked everyone for their support over the years.

