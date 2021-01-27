Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Outpouring of sadness at death of Donegal homeless man in London - information sought on his background

The man was known to all who passed the Chiswick roundabout for decades

Outpouring of sadness at death of Donegal homeless man in London - information sought on his background

The Donegal man's 'home' under the Chiswick roundabout in London. PHOTO: Irish in London /Facebook

Reporter:

Siobhán McNamara

A Donegal man who lived for decades under the Chiswick roundabout in London has died.

Not much is known about the man's background. But people commenting on the Irish In London Facebook group  and the YouTube video 'The Pigeon Man of Chiswick' speak of him with great fondness. Many people were touched by his life and by his familiar presence at Chiswick Roundabout.

The man lived under an overpass at the extremely busy Chiswick Roundabout in West London. The roundabout is the meeting poing of the A4 Great West Road, A205 South Circular, A315 Chiswick High Road, A406 North Circular and the M4.

Some of the people commenting believe that the man was offered accommodation on several occasions but he chose to stay on his own little patch of the streets of London. And it seems there may have been a very sad reason for this choice. It is thought that his  wife and daughter were killed in a car crash on Chiswick Roundabout, hence his reason for staying there for the last 40 years, though this has not been confirmed.

He died yesterday (Tuesday) and it is understood that he was in his seventies. 

Little is known about him among the London Irish community but some of the information given above might ring a bell with people in Donegal. It has been suggested that he may have come from the Ballybofey area.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie