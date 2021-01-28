One lucky Lotto jackpot winner has scooped a whopping €8.5m - it could be you!

One lucky winner has scooped the €8.5m Lottery jackpot.

The National Lottery has not yet revealed where in the country the winning ticket was sold.

The winning numbers for Wednesday evening's draw are: 7, 24, 27, 33, 34, 40 and the bonus number was 30.

Advice from the National Lottery is for the winner to sign the back of their ticket immediately and to make contact with Lotto HQ on 1800 666 222 between 9.15am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday.