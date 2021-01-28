WEATHER: A look at the forecast for Donegal for the days ahead

Thursday will be cloudy but mostly dry with the occasional bright spell.

However, cloud will thicken towards late afternoon leading to rain expected to last well into the night.

It will feel quite mild with temperatures ranging from 7ºC to 10ºC in mainly light to moderate southerly winds.

Rain will become patchier through the night, becoming mostly dry towards morning with just well scattered showers. Overnight temperatures will be around 7ºC to 9ºC in light breezes.

Friday will be another cloudy day with scattered outbreaks of rain, becoming more isolated through the morning with some sunny spells developing by late morning. Highest temperatures will be around 8ºC in light westerly breezes that will back southeasterly and increase moderate as rain arrives from the southwest later in the evening.

This mild weather is not going to last. A return to wintry conditions is forecast for the weekend, with sleet and snow likely on Saturday and Sunday. Weekend temperatures are expected to be around 2ºC.

