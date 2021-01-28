Suspected Bird Flu case in Donegal

A suspected case of Bird Flu in Donegal has resulted in poultry owners in East Inishowen being requested to keep their birds inside.

Bird Flu or Avian Influenza is a viral infection. The viruses responsible occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Avian Influenza viruses do not normally infect humans.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed to Donegal Live there was a suspected case of Avian Flu in a whooper swan in Inishowen.

It is believed the swan was found dead in the Redcastle area.

The Department said: “Tests are being carried out on the bird at present.

“There has only been one case of Avian Flu in a commercial flock. That was in a turkey flock in the South East in early December.

“The Department of Agriculture in the Republic of Ireland and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in Northern Ireland have been working together to protect the cross-border poultry industry.”





