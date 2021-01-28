Donegal skipper sent forward to circuit court for exceeding quota and failing to keep proper log

A man has been sent forward for trial for exceeding the monthly fishing quota

State solicitor Ciaran Liddy told Monday’s sitting of Donegal District Court that the book of evidence had been served.

The two charges against Patrick Doogan of Carricknagore, Bruckless are: On July 24, 2017 being Master of the Irish Registered Sea Fishing Vessel Glor na dTonn greater than or equal to 55ft in length retained monkfish on board the said vessel in excess of the monthly quota in respect of monkfish caught in ICES Zone VI during the month of July 2017 as set out in the Fisheries Management Notice No 39 of 2017;

On the same date, within the exclusive fishery limits of the state being the Master of the Irish Registered Sea Fishing Vessel Glor na dTonn being a fishing vessel for 10m length or more did fail to correctly keep a fishing log book of operations indicating specifically for each fishing trip all quantities of each species caught and kept on board above 50kg of live weight equivalent by failing to accurately record the live weight of monkfish caught and kept on board contrary to Ariticle 14 (1) of Council Regulation (EC) No 1224/2009.

Mr Liddy said: My application is that he get sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Donegal Town Circuit Court sitting in Letterkenny starting March 23. The DPP has consented.”

Judge Kevin Kilrane sent the defendant forward for trial on nominal bail of €300.

There was no application for legal aid.