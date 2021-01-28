Arrangements confirmed for Máire Rua Gallagher's funeral on Saturday 

Many tributes have been paid to Máire Rua Gallagher since news emerged last weekend of her peaceful passing in Letterkenny University Hospital.

She was known far and wide - not just around Donegal - and her smiling face, warm personality and love of life will be missed by so many.

A smiling Máire Rua at a St Patrick's Day parade

Sadly, because of the Covid-19 restrictions, many of us won't be able to pay our respects to Máire Rua by attending her wake and funeral. But many prayers will be said and she will be in all our thoughts as her funeral takes place this Saturday afternoon, January 30.

The following are her funeral arrangements:

The funeral procession of the late Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair, will leave Letterkenny on Saturday at 10.15am. The procession will travel via Dunlewey, Arduns, Dore and Meenaduff to her late residence for a short period of time. The short period of time at her residence will be strictly private to family only.

Funeral will leave Máire's residence at 12.15pm for her funeral Mass which will take place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.



Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral Mass and burial will be private to immediate family only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of Máire's soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Friday evening at 7.30pm.

Máire Rua's Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page on Saturday at 1pm.