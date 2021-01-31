Important updates on attending court during Level 5 restrictions in February

The Courts Service and the Judiciary have agreed to continue current enhanced Covid-19 Level 5 protocols for the remainder of January and the month of February.

This follows the recent government announcement extending current Level 5 restrictions.

The Courts Service and Judiciary say they are continuing to review the evolving situation with the pandemic, taking into consideration Government and public health advices. They will reassess the current position on February 23.

Current protocols mean that criminal trials due to commence in the Central and Circuit Courts will not start during the month of February. Priority will continue to be given to urgent matters such as domestic violence applications.

In general, across the various Courts, the work that has been conducted remotely will continue, with further technical solutions and remote capabilities being extended to more Courts nationwide. Additionally, in the High Court, President Irvine has directed from Tuesday, February 2 the High Court will be in a position to list a number of personal injuries cases each day to be heard remotely.

The Courts Services and the Judiciary continue to identify ways to further reduce footfall to courts to ensure safe access to justice for all court users during the pandemic. Notices and Practice Directions from the respective Presidents that issued earlier this month confirming how business will be conducted in the Superior, and District Courts should now be considered to apply for the month of February. They are available on www.courts.ie

Orders for the Circuit Court are issuing this week, also available on www.courts.ie

Every effort is being made to conduct as much business as is safely possible, in accordance with the Courts Service robust Covid-19 safety management programme. However, given the evolving situation, court business may need to be cancelled at short notice.

The government continues to recommend working from home and where possible Courts Service staff should do so. Court offices accept documents by post, and some have deployed DX and drop box facilities and e-filing solutions to reduce the numbers coming to Court offices. Attendance at offices is on an appointment only basis at this time. Further information is available by contacting local offices directly.

A person attending a court or court office to conduct legal or court business continues to be recognised as travelling for essential services under Level 5 restrictions. They can therefore travel beyond 5km for that purpose. It is important that all court users continue to practice the public health measures, follow the guidance of the courts and the health and safety protocols put in place by the Courts Service namely:

- wear face masks

- physical distance at 2m

- continue good hand and respiratory hygiene

- avoid congregating in groups

- comply with directions from Courts Service staff in relation to the management of the numbers of persons in court buildings

- if you have symptoms, are a close contact of a person who tested positive for Covid-19, have been directed to restrict your movement or are awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test, you should not to attend court.



Anyone with queries relating to Jury Summons is asked to please contact the number provided on their summons and refer to the Courts Service twitter account @CourtsServiceIE

Courts updates will be provided as and when available as www.courts.ie and at https://www.courts.ie/covid-19-notices and https://www.courts.ie/covid-19-response-updates