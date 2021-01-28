COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: 47 deaths across the country but Donegal's case figures continue to improve

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to Covid-19 across the country.

In Donegal, there have been 63 new cases of Covid-19 and while that figure is the highest since Saturday, compared to the figures for the last three Thursdays, it is a notable improvement.

There were 135 new cases in Donegal on Thursday, January 21; 154 on January 14 and 187 on January 7.

Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is also continuing to drop and now stands at 599.99. It’s the first time since January 1 for that figure to drop below 600.

The national average now stands at 621.9.

The HPSC has been notified of 1,466 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 2pm today, 1,567 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 216 are in ICU. There have been 69 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The high number of Covid-19 related deaths in the country remains a major concern and was highlighted by Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

He said: “Incidence is falling but remains high. It is positive to see numbers of people hospitalised reducing and a stabilisation of numbers in ICU.

“However, we are continuing to experience high mortality with 878 deaths so far in January. I am concerned about the high incidence we are seeing in long-term care settings and vulnerable groups.

“Our efforts to stay home and break transmission of the disease will save lives. Please continue to follow the public health advice and support each other to keep going.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “Incidence is falling and by working collectively to reduce contacts, we have achieved suppression of transmission with the R number estimated at 0.4-0.7.

“We are maintaining an extraordinary effort but still we have a long way to go. We must maintain full suppression for several weeks if we are to achieve strategic options for the future. If we keep this up, we would be down to 200-400 cases per day by the end of February.”