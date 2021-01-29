Contact

Extension of temporary measures for the registration of births and deaths in the State

This will apply until September 30, 2021

Measures to allow for the registration of births and deaths have been extended

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

An extension of the temporary measures introduced in 2020 to allow for the registration of births and deaths without the need to visit a civil registration office has been approved by the Government.

These measures are being extended until September 30, 2021.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys Government said Government had approved her proposal to extend a number of temporary measures to ensure the continued operation of civil registration services.

“These measures will allow for the registration of births and deaths to continue without the need for parents and family members to visit civil registration offices in person.

“The measures have also reduced pressure on civil registration staff and enabled them to continue to ensure registrations of births and deaths are maintained despite the public health restrictions in place.”

The Minister emphasised the importance of registering births in a timely manner to ensure parents have access to Child Benefit payments and their children are allocated medical cards.

The Civil Registration Service processes an average of 4,680 births and 2,700 death registrations each month using electronic channels and the postal service.

The HSE operates the civil registration service at 61 locations across the country. The public offices of the service have been unable to open to the public, except by appointment to facilitate couples wishing to marry, to ensure adherence to public health guidance.

Births

Approximately 56,000 births were registered in Ireland in 2020. The average number of monthly births is about 4,680.

Of the 56,000 birth registrations around 51,000 occurred in 2020. This figure is liable to increase as more children born towards the end of 2020 are registered in the first quarter of 2021.

Parents tend to apply to register births two weeks after the birth. The average processing time for a birth to be registered using the current process is 20 calendar days from the date of birth. Full details on registering a birth electronically are available here.

Deaths

Approximately 32,000 deaths were registered in Ireland in 2020. The average number of death registrations is in the region of 2,700 per month.

Of the 32,000 death registrations approx. 27,000 occurred in 2020. This figure is liable to increase as more deaths which occurred towards the end of 2020 may be registered in the first quarter of 2021.

Family members have 3 months from the date of death of their loved one in which to register the death. Approximately 80% of all deaths are registered in the first three months following the death.

