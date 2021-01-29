Moderate Advisory Weather Warning for Donegal



Met Eireann has issued a Moderate Advisory Warning for Donegal

In it they say there will be very unsettled weather this weekend with wet and windy conditions bringing a risk of localised flooding.

It adds it will also be cold, with wintry falls of snow and icy conditions.

This warning is valid from 10pm tonight until 11pm on Sunday, January 31

You can view the map at: https://www.mapalerter.ie/alert?ref=55965A95A66B00002587DA5B46002452