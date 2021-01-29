Moderate Advisory Weather Warning for Donegal

Contact
Met Eireann has issued a Moderate Advisory Warning for Donegal
In it they say there will be very unsettled weather this weekend with wet and windy conditions bringing a risk of localised flooding.
It adds it will also be cold, with wintry falls of snow and icy conditions.
This warning is valid from 10pm tonight until 11pm on Sunday, January 31
You can view the map at: https://www.mapalerter.ie/alert?ref=55965A95A66B00002587DA5B46002452
