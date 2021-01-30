Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Organisers of Ardara homeless appeal collection overwhelmed by generosity of the public

Hundreds of items sent to Dublin after amazing local response

Ardara collection

Mary McCole donating to the homeless at the Ardara Community Centre PICTURES: JMAC.IE

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Hundreds of food items have been sent to help the homeless on the streets of Dublin following a collection in Ardara.

The socially-distanced collection was organised at the Ardara Community Centre on Sunday by locals Gerard McHugh and Daniel Moy.

The items, which included, biscuits, chocolate bars, soft drink and crisps, have been taken to Dublin where they will be distributed to homeless people at soup kitchens in the inner city.

The items will be put into tuck bags which will be distributed to homeless people after they receive a hot meal to keep them going through the night.

Derek McHugh and his daughter Rian pictured leaving off some items for Sunday’s collection

Mr Moy said they were overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Ardara and surrounding areas of south-west Donegal who dropped items off at the collection point. A van-load of items has been sent to Dublin and Mr Moy said there is another half a van load left over which will be topped up with a second collection in the coming weeks.

Declan Gallagher, Daniel Moy, Gerard Maguire and Gerard McHugh who organised the collection for the homeless in Ardara at the weekend

Mr Moy and Mr McHugh were aided on the day by Gerard Maguire and Declan Gallagher from Ardara. The collection was publicised on social media and the items are being distributed by the Cavan-based Help Our Homeless group.

“It was an unbelievable response and we are very grateful to everyone from Ardara and the surrounding areas for all the support we received,” Mr Moy said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie