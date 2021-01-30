Contact

COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: Over 1,000 Covid-related deaths in Ireland this month

59 new cases in Donegal - but figures continue to improve

Covid update

Donegal’s Covid incidence rate per 100,000 population also continues to fall

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

There have been over 1,000 Covid-related deaths in Ireland and over 100,000 cases of Covid-19 across the country this month.

And according to the Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Dr. Tony Holohan, there have been more Covid-19 cases in one month than we experienced throughout 2020.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 79 additional deaths related to Covid-19. 78 of those deaths occurred in January. 

Here in Donegal, the number of new Covid-19 cases is 59 - slightly up on yesterday’s figure of 40.

However, compared to previous figures for Saturday, today’s figure is a marked improvement.

On Saturday, January 23 the figure was 72; on Saturday, Jan 16 it was 83 and on Saturday, Jan 9 it was 149.

Donegal’s Covid incidence rate per 100,000 population also continues to fall. It now stands at 529.6 - the lowest this month. The national average is now 536.6.


As of midnight, Friday, January 29, the HPSC has been notified of 1,414 confirmed cases of Covid-19 around Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today 608 were in Dublin, 105 in Cork, 96 in Galway, 65 in Meath, 59 in Donegal and the remaining 481 cases are spread across all other counties.

 

As of 2pm today, 1,492 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. There were 55 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

Dr. Tony Holohan said; “We have experienced over 1,000 deaths and more than 100,000 cases in January 2021. 

“We have reported more cases in one month than we experienced throughout 2020. This shows just how quickly this disease can spread and how much it can impact public health.

 

“The efforts by all of the population in following the basic public health advice has seen us reduce the incidence of the disease very rapidly compared to most countries in Europe.

 

“Despite the recent, significant decrease in cases, there remains a level of infection in the population which is double that seen at the peak of incidence last October. The next few weeks need to see us maintain compliance with all of the measures that are in place so that we can get to levels of the disease that are as low as possible.” 



