Fancy earning almost €2,000 a week - applications are being sought for two top jobs in Donegal

Contact
Recruitment is now underway in Donegal for two jobs that can both pay more than €100,000 each.
Letterkenny Institute of Technology is looking for a Head of Department of Life and Physical Sciences.
The salary scale ranges from €80,893 per annum (that’s €1,566 a week) to €103,245 (€1,985 a week).
And the same pay applies for the position of Head of Department of Early Education and Social Studies.
The third level college also has a post available for a Health and Safety Co-ordinator which has a salary scale of €48,541 to €59,320.
Applications are also being sought for a Nurse Technician in Nursing and Health Studies, which has a new entrant salary scale that ranges from €31,701 - €46,433.
There is also a vacancy for the post of Nursing Allocations Officer, but this is a “half-time job-sharing” three year fixed contract, alternating between a two and three day week. The salary is pro-rata to the full salary scale extending from €50,823 - €66,083.
The closing date for applications is February 12, 2021.
LYIT has a total of 4,500 full-time and part-time students between its two campuses, one in Letterkenny and one in Killybegs, and employs 350 staff.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.