Fancy earning almost €2,000 a week - applications are being sought for two top jobs in Donegal

Recruitment is now underway in Donegal for two jobs that can both pay more than €100,000 each.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology is looking for a Head of Department of Life and Physical Sciences.

The salary scale ranges from €80,893 per annum (that’s €1,566 a week) to €103,245 (€1,985 a week).

And the same pay applies for the position of Head of Department of Early Education and Social Studies.

The third level college also has a post available for a Health and Safety Co-ordinator which has a salary scale of €48,541 to €59,320.

Applications are also being sought for a Nurse Technician in Nursing and Health Studies, which has a new entrant salary scale that ranges from €31,701 - €46,433.

There is also a vacancy for the post of Nursing Allocations Officer, but this is a “half-time job-sharing” three year fixed contract, alternating between a two and three day week. The salary is pro-rata to the full salary scale extending from €50,823 - €66,083.

The closing date for applications is February 12, 2021.

LYIT has a total of 4,500 full-time and part-time students between its two campuses, one in Letterkenny and one in Killybegs, and employs 350 staff.