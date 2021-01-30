Donegal connection: Sympathy expressed following tragic death of Irish man who became ill on African mountain

The Irish man who died after developing breathing difficulties while climbing the second highest mountain in Africa was the nephew of a Ballyshannon resident, Maeve Fenton.

Piers White, late of Blackhall Castle, Kildare, died while climbing Mount Kenya, on Thursday.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service, the 40-year-old developed breathing issues at a stopover hut on the iconic 5,199 m (17,057 ft) mountain, the second highest in Africa after Kilimanjaro.

According to reports he was airlifted to Nanyuki Cottage Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Following the tragic news, the chairperson of Aodh Ruadh GAA club in Ballyshannon, William Doogan, posted a message on behalf of the club on its facebook page.

He extended deepest sympathy to Ballyshannon resident Maeve Fenton and family on the death of her nephew Piers White, son of Maeve’s sister Naomi and husband Jeff.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date post Covid. Donations if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com