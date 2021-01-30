Met Eireann issues weather warning with conditions deteorating across Donegal and other counties

Contact
Weather alert issued for snow and ice in Donegal
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice.
The warning applies to Donegal as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath and all of Connacht.
Met Eireann is forecasting wintry falls with accumulations possible. The warning applies from 6am to 6pm on Sunday.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
President Higgins watches young children make the traditional St Brigid crosses at a special event some time back
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.