Met Eireann issues weather warning with conditions deteorating across Donegal and other counties

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice.

The warning applies to Donegal as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath and all of Connacht.

Met Eireann is forecasting wintry falls with accumulations possible. The warning applies from 6am to 6pm on Sunday.