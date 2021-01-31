Contact

COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: 31 new cases in Donegal; 15 additional deaths in Ireland

Employers urged to play their part in fight against Covid-19

Covid figures

Getting the Covid-19 message across on Letterkenny's Main Street

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

There have been 15 additional deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland - and all 15 deaths occurred in January.

Meanwhile an additional 1,247 cases of Covid-19 have been reported, of which 430 were in Dublin.

In Donegal, there were 31 cases of Covid-19 reported, a significant drop from yesterday’s figure (59).

And while the figure was almost the same this day last week (33); the figure for today is well down on previous Sundays - January 17’s figure was 112 and on January 10 the figure was 196.

As of 2pm today, 1,516 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. There were 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The 14-day incidence rate figure for Donegal continues to improve and has now dropped to 479.9. The national average is now at 501.

Business owners and employers have once again been urged to play their part in fighting the pandemic by allowing staff to work from home where possible.

 

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “There is an onus on employers to ensure that, in the first instance, staff are encouraged to work from home and in cases where that is not possible, that their workplaces are safe for staff and customers and in full compliance with infection prevention and control measures.

 

“The Health Protection Surveillance Centre  has comprehensive guidance on outbreak management and infection prevention control measures that every employer should be familiar with and activating on their premises.

“ I encourage all employers and managers to review their workplaces and ensure they have effective measures in place.” 

