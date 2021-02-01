WEATHER FORECAST: See what's in store for Donegal this St Brigid's Day

Contact
Rain forecast for Donegal
Despite it being officially the first day of spring, there is a distinctly wintry feel to the weather in Donegal today.
Monday will begin cloudy with further outbreaks of rain, turning wintry at times especially over higher ground. It will be cold with afternoon highs of 2ºC to 5ºC in moderate southeast breezes, fresh on northern coasts.
Heavy rain will extend across the county overnight, with wintry falls over higher ground. Temperatures will range from 1ºC to 4ºC in fresh southeasterly winds.
Tuesday will be a breezy day with rain clearing to frequent blustery showers. Some of the showers may be thundery with hail. Highest temperatures will range from of 5ºC to 8ºC in fresh southwesterly winds.
