Donegal filmmakers release a new film about Herbal Medicine

Film explores the past, present and future of Herbal Medicine

Culdaff filmmakers, Paul and Kate McCarroll

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Healing Herb is the third feature documentary from the father-daughter team of Paul and Kate McCarroll. Their previous films were focused on Clonmany story-teller Charles McGlinchey, and Belfast punk-rockers The Outcasts.

“We decided to make this film after my dad had attended a herbalist for a long-standing stomach problem,” says Kate.

“Within a few months of taking the treatment, the issue was gone. We were surprised and we were curious. We didn’t know much about Herbal Medicine at the time, and wanted to find out more.

"So we started out to make a film about the pros and cons of Herbal Medicine, but in the process we discovered that the people involved were much more interesting.

"The herbalists we met are a really beautiful bunch – I’d say most of them prefer plants to humans.”

The film was finished during the first lockdown from March to July 2020. As Kate was in Dublin, and her dad in Culdaff, it was a long distance collaboration.

“There were some days we spent more than 10 hours on the phone,” says Paul.

“Most creative people need a certain amount of isolation anyway, and the lockdown allowed us to have total focus for those months.”

The documentary lasts 70 minutes and features Herbal practitioners from Ireland, UK, Lithuania, the US, and Ecuador It includes two Donegal residents: Judith Hoad from Inver, and Sean O Gaoithin who is head gardener at Glenveagh National Park.

The production team includes several Inishowen folk – including Greta McTague and Seamus O Donnell – and the music was composed by three Carndonagh men: Paul Kelly, Finbarr Doherty and Stephen O Boyle.

“I’ve never been a big fan of pharmaceutical drugs,” says Paul.

“But what really surprised me about the herbs was to discover how much our grandparents relied on plants which were growing locally in the hedgerows, and how effective they were – for the prevention and treatment of disease. I definitely under-rated Nettles, for example – and Nettle Soup is now one of my favourites.

"There are a lot of cures growing around Culdaff, which really work, and – most importantly - are very affordable. Actually they’re free.”

The Healing Herb is available to download/stream at thehealingherbfilm.com for €8/€6.

You can watch a trailer of it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWY8C03mjkw

