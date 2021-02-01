Search continues in and around Lough Swilly for missing woman

Contact
The Irish coast Guard Search and Rescue helicopter is currently in the Lough Swilly area
The Sligo-based Search and Rescue 118 helicopter is continuing to comb in adn around the Lough Swilly area this afternoon following reports of a missing woman.
Malin Head Coastguard, who are coordinating the operation, have confirmed the search is continuing with two RNLI lifeboats and a number of fishing vessels helping in the area.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Campaign started to raise funds for a legal initiative to create an equitable system for private sector pension savers
Letterkenny University Hospital: There were 78 confirmed cases being treated at the hospital at 8pm on Sunday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.