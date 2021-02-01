Warning for more than 24 hours of rain which could bring flooding to Donegal

Contact
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for heavy rain on Monday night followed by frequent showers during Tuesday
A weather warning has been issued for heavy and sustained rain for more than 24 hours in Donegal.
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for heavy rain on Monday night followed by frequent showers during Tuesday. The showers will give rainfall accumulations of around 30 to 40mm, bringing a risk of localised flooding.
The warning also applies to counties Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo and will be in place from 8pm on Monday and will extend into all of Tuesday.
