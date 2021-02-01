Contact

Body of missing woman recovered

Day long search ends with find in Ramelton

RNLI crew members at Buncrana were involved in the search for the missing lady

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The body of a missing woman has been found. Her disappearance was the subject of a land, sea and air search for most of Monday.

In a statement from the Garda Press Office this evening the discovery was confirmed.

"Gardaí in Donegal are investigating the discovery of a woman's body in Ramelton.

The body was discovered shortly after 11am, this morning, Monday 1st February 2021 by Gardaí and Emergency services."

Earlier in the day the Coast Guard 118 rescue helicopter and two boats belonging to the RNLI Station at Buncrana were tasked by the gardaí to help in the search. It is believed a number of local craft also helped out.

It is understood this search initially concentrated on an area stretching between the Big Isle at Manorcunningham and Inch Island.

The search was hampered for a spell due to tidal conditions and made using boats in a muddy area of the lough quite tricky.

It is understood, but not confirmed, that the woman may be from Northern Ireland.

It is also understood that this was a personal tragedy and foul play is not suspected.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

