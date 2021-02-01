Contact

Sad passing of popular Donegal man

"One of the most valued members of the Lifford community" - the late Robbie White

The late Robbie White who passed away on Monday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The sad passing of popular Lifford man, Robbie White, has cast a dark cloud over his native area. A true man of the people, the late Mr White was a great ambassador for his area and worked tirelessly to promote it at every opportunity

His former work colleague, Packie Keeney, paid an emotional tribute to him via his Facebook page.

"I’m sorry to learn today that one of my most trusted lieutenants when I managed in Eircom, Robbie White, has passed away.

"Robbie was one of my main work colleagues when I worked in the Eircom telephone company and could be trusted with my life. He was one of the most valued members of the Lifford community up until recent years too until ill health came along and deprived him of enjoying his well deserved retirement.

"He played a major part in the parish community over the years and gave a serious commitment to the development of the Credit Union, Lifford Celtic football club, the Lifford/Clonleigh Festival to name but a few.

"Robbie was also a very committed family man, and his family along with a great commitment to his faith was most important to him. He was a real pleasure to work and meet, and we will miss him greatly.

"He also had a quick turn of wit which endeared him greatly to all his work colleagues."

His tribute on Facebook included a few pictures from events working with Eircom and parish functions in the Lifford area.

"My sincere condolences to his wife Gloria, daughters Salena and Elaine and son Alan, and all their immediate families and friends.

"Rest In Peace Robbie, and I know the Good Lord will have a very welcoming hand," said Mr Keeney.

