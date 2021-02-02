Weather forecast - cold and wet for most of the day in Donegal

Contact
Today will see further outbreaks of heavy rain and sleet for a time in some areas. The rain will clear to bright spells and scattered showers by midday. Showers will become frequent in the afternoon and some will be heavy with a risk of isolated thunderstorms, according to Met Éireann.
It will be blustery with highs of four to eight degrees Celsius.
Tonight will see outbreaks of rain, It will be windy, especially near coasts.
Wednesday will see more outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of six to nine degrees in moderate to fresh mainly south to southwest winds.
