The State Examinations Commission (SEC) will today issue results to 2,202 candidates who sat the Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and Junior Cycle examinations between 16th November and 11th December 2020.

From 12 noon today, Leaving Certificate candidates may access their results through the SEC’s Candidate Self Service Portal accessible at www.examinations.ie and https://www.gov.ie/leavingcertificate/

Candidates will see exactly how they performed in the written examinations and will be able to print a statement of their examination results. Candidates who received calculated grades will continue to have access to their calculated grades through the same website links so they can make their own comparison between their examination results and their calculated grades.

The option to sit the Leaving Certificate examinations was offered to all Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied candidates who had entered for the 2020 Leaving Certificate. At the date of commencement of these examinations some 2,600 Leaving Certificate candidates were due to take examinations across 6,700 individual subject entries. The numbers presenting for the examinations was significantly lower at 2,155 in 48 individual subjects producing 4,925 individual grades.

Of the overall number of candidates, some 1,700 had also received calculated grades. The remaining candidates consisted of those who opted out of the calculated grades process and candidates who could not be provided with calculated grades in some or all of their subjects as they were an out of school learner or were taking a subject outside of school. In this latter category, 460 candidates are receiving results today in 40 individual subjects, producing 582 individual grades.

In line with the commitments made, Leaving Certificate candidates receiving results from the later examinations who had previously received calculated grades will be credited with the higher subject grade achieved between the Calculated Grade and the written examination. The provisional examination results issuing today, indicate that 1,705 (39%) grades are higher, 1,220 (28%) are the same and 1,413 (34%) are lower than the calculated grades achieved by these candidates.

Arrangements will be made by the SEC to issue examination certificates to all candidates at the 2020 Leaving Certificate following the conclusion of all stages of the examinations appeal process.

For candidates who received calculated grades and also sat the examinations, the final certificate will be an integrated certificate combining the best results from both processes.

The SEC has provided the Central Applications Office (CAO) with details of the Leaving Certificate examination results for candidates who were not provided with calculated grades. For candidates who received calculated grades and who also sat Leaving Certificate 2020, the CAO has been notified of the higher subject grade achieved between the calculated grade and the written examination.

Some 1,136 candidates received results which are higher than calculated grades in one or more of their subjects.



Junior Cycle

The opportunity to sit Junior Cycle examinations was offered to adult learners and early school leavers and 60 candidates were due to take these examinations. Ultimately, 47 candidates presented for these examinations across 9 individual subjects and results of the Junior Cycle examinations will issue to the centres where the candidates sat the examinations.

These candidates will have access to an appeals process.



Next Steps

Over the coming days a number of related services will be available to Leaving Certificate candidates through the Candidate Self Service Portal. Candidates will be able to see their marks including components marks in five subjects in which coursework was included in the overall results; apply to view their marked examination scripts; view their scripts online; and make an application to appeal.

Full details of these services are being notified to candidates with their results.



SEC Helpline

The SEC will provide a helpline for candidates in relation to accessing their examination results. The helpline will open at 9 am on 2nd February, and will remain open until the appeal application closing date of Friday, 12th February at 5pm. The helpline can be contacted at 1800 100 135 and is available each day from 9am until 5pm.



Further Help and Support

The National Parents Council-Post-Primary, with the support of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, will operate a helpline for Leaving Certificate students receiving their results next Tuesday, 2nd February 2021. The helpline will be staffed by qualified guidance counsellors and will provide advice to students and parents regarding the examination results.

The helpline can be contacted at 1800 265 165, and will remain open until Friday evening, 5th February 2021. (Note: This helpline facility is not operated by the State Examinations Commission)