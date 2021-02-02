Revealed - the most popular new cars sold in Donegal in January

New cars registrations for January in Donegal dropped by more than 18% compared with the same time last year, according to figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

The number of new cars registered in Donegal in January 2021 was 606, down from 747 the year before.

The best selling brand in Donegal in January was Toyota with 89 new registrations, while Kia was next on 79 with Hyundai third on 69, followed by Volkswagen, 62, and Skoda on 44.

Of the top ten best selling brands in the county last month, only one - Seat - had an increase compared with last year. Its new registrations rose from 28 to 31.

Strangely, Longford was the only county where new car sales increased last month, going up from 136 to 145 compared with the same month last year.

Volvo has a big surge in new registrations in Donegal, with the January standing at 20, compared with 15 for the same month last year while Dacia and BMW were the only other brands that saw a year-on-year increase.

The most popular model of new car in Donegal in January was the Hyundai Tuscon, with 46 new registrations, with the Volkswagen Tiguan and Toyota C-HR both having 26 new registrations.

Diesel cars accounted for just over 40% of new registrations in the county last month, down from 47%. Petrol cars accounted for 30% while petrol/electric cars were more than 16%. Other “green” types of engine are on the rise, albeit from a small base.

Around 40% of new car sales are now with automatic rather than manual transmission. Grey remains the most popular colour.

Nationally, New cars registrations for January are down 17.8% (25,191) when compared to January 2020 (30,650). Light Commercial vehicles (LCV) are down 10.9% (5,033) compared to January last year (5,647). HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations also showing a decrease of 4.5% (340) in comparison to January 2020 (356).

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations figures Tom Cullen SIMI Deputy Director General said: “New car registrations are down 17% on January 2020, the fifth consecutive January that new car sales have fallen, although this year’s registrations must be seen in the context of the pandemic and associated restrictions.

"Strong pre-orders coming into the New Year and the ability of the Industry to provide both on-line shopping and a click and deliver service, has mitigated somewhat against the full impact of the pandemic in January.

"On a positive note, despite the fall in new cars sales both Electric Vehicles and PHEVS are ahead of last January, and with more models and supply coming on stream as the year progresses, it is anticipated that this growth will continue.

He continued: "It is vital for society and business that the current restrictions succeed in driving down the incidence of COVID and with the delivery of COVID vaccines, we hope that business can return to more normal levels once the health situation allows. In the meantime, to protect long term employment and local businesses, it is essential that the current Government business and employee supports remain in place.”