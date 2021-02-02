Covid-19 death toll in Donegal set to pass 100

The scale of the Covid-19 pandemic and the tragic loss of life that has affected so many Donegal families will be starkly illustrated in the coming week with the number of people who have died with Covid-19 in the county set to officially rise to more than 100.

According to the latest Covid-19 Insight Bulletin, using information from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, a total of 98 people in Donegal have sadly died with the disease since the outbreak began.

The most recent update relates to the week ending Friday, January 22, 2021.

During the preceding week, 15 people with Covid-19 died in Donegal while the week before there were eight deaths.

However, all the indications are that the total number of Covid-related deaths in Donegal has exceeded 100.

According to the Central Statistics Office, which uses Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting (CIDR) from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the high volume of cases and the time-lag in reporting them means that the number of linked cases to outbreaks in this report is likely to be an underestimate.

The next bulletin will be published this Friday, and will cover the period up to January 29. The latest CSO bulletin reports that the median age (that is the figure for which half the number are younger than this age and half are older) of people who died with Covid in Donegal was 84 in the period up to January 22.

The median age of all positive cases in Donegal is 39.

Meanwhile, while health officials are still stressing that there is no room for any complacency, the number of cases appears to have peaked.

In Donegal, the week after Christmas saw a huge surge with the number of cases rising from

663 in the week ending December 25, 2020, to 1,268 for the week ending January 1, 2021.

The weekly figure for Donegal, based on current trends, could drop below 300 this week.