Gardaí seize 17 dogs which may be stolen - anyone missing a dog is asked to get in touch

Contact
These are some of the seized dogs
Gardaí have seized 12 dogs and five puppies in Galway.
The seizure was made shortly after 10am on Monday, February 1 when Gardaí searched a number of vehicles in the Kiltulllagh area.
During the course of the search five golden Labrador puppies, a black Lurcher, two Chihuahuas, three collie cross, two springer spaniels, a foxhound beagle, and a terrier, a cocker spaniel, and a setter were found in three separate vehicles.
Anyone around the country who may be missing a dog or may have had a dog stolen recently matching the description of these is asked to contact Athenry Garda Station on 091 844016 or Galway Garda Station on 091 538000.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.