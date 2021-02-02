Poliee in appeal for missing Donegal youth

Contact
The missing 14-year-old, George Kirk
Police in Northern Ireland have launched an appeal for a missing Donegal youth.
They are concerned for the whereabouts of 14-year-old George Kirk.
He went missing from Killygordon, around 11.30am this (Tuesday) morning and was last seen in the area of the Glebe, Sion Mills, at around 5pm this evening.
George is 5 feet 5 inches, slim build, short dark brown hair, wearing black hooded bomber jacket, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes, black trainers with white soles.
If you have seen George or anyone matching his description please give Police a call on 101 quoting CCS1398 2/2/2021.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.