Poliee in appeal for missing Donegal youth

Police in Northern Ireland have launched an appeal for a missing Donegal youth.

They are concerned for the whereabouts of 14-year-old George Kirk.

He went missing from Killygordon, around 11.30am this (Tuesday) morning and was last seen in the area of the Glebe, Sion Mills, at around 5pm this evening.

George is 5 feet 5 inches, slim build, short dark brown hair, wearing black hooded bomber jacket, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes, black trainers with white soles.

If you have seen George or anyone matching his description please give Police a call on 101 quoting CCS1398 2/2/2021.