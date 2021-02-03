Weather forecast for Donegal shows another wet day is on the way

Contact
Today will see outbreaks of rain extending eastwards to all parts. Highest temperatures of four to seven degrees Celsius in light to moderate, occasionally fresh, east to northeast winds.
According to Met Éireann, tonight will see bands of rain or showers clearing north-eastwards by morning with occasional clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of three to six degrees, in moderate to fresh westerly or cyclonic variable breezes.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain.
Tomorrow night will see showers become mostly confined to coastal areas, with some turning wintry over higher ground.
