Donegal residential care service providers are to be included for a priority Covid-19 vaccination

It has been confirmed a sheltered housing / nursing unit in Donegal will now be included in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, following a successful community campaign.

It was announced today, the residents of St Columbcille Village in Clonmany in Inishowen, who were previously deemed ineligible for the initial phase of the vaccine rollout, are to be included for priority vaccination as soon as possible.

Since Christmas past, the issue has been repeatedly highlighted by St Columbcille Village and the residents' families in the local media. It was also raised by Inishowen Cathaoirleach Councillor Albert Doherty, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

Welcoming the confirmation, Minister McConalogue said he had been working closely with his colleagues Minister Donnelly and Minister Butler to achieve a positive resolution to the vaccination roll-out programme, which previously had not applied to St Columbcille’s Village and similar centres across the State.

As a result, unregistered elderly residential care service providers are to be included for a priority vaccination as soon as possible. These providers include St Columbcille Village in Clonmany.

Minister McConalogue confirmed he has received confirmation that St Columbcille’s Village will be included on next week’s vaccination programme. He noted that the second dose will be administered to residents two weeks later.

Mr McConalogue commented: “I thank the team and families of residents at St Columbcille’s for working constructively with the government and the HSE to achieve a positive outcome.

"St Columbcille’s Village is a vitally important resource for the local community of Clonmany and for Inishowen and it is important that residents are protected from COVID-19 as much as possible. I commend the Village’s staff for their continued tremendous work in keeping residents safe.

"The vaccination roll-out remains the Government’s key priority in ongoing efforts to it suppress the virus.”