Weather forecast for Donegal today shows more rain

Today will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. Drier and brighter spells developing but with scattered showers through the day too. Highest temperatures will range five to seven degrees Celsius in just light variable breezes, according to Met Éireann.

Tonight will see scattered showers with clear spells too with pockets of frost. Misty locally too. Lowest temperatures of two to five degrees Celsius in just light westerly breezes.

Tomorrow will start off dry with sunny spells. However, some well scattered showers will develop. Cold with highest temperatures of four to six degrees Celsius, in light variable or north-westerly breezes.