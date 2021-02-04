Weather forecast for Donegal today shows more rain

Contact
Today will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. Drier and brighter spells developing but with scattered showers through the day too. Highest temperatures will range five to seven degrees Celsius in just light variable breezes, according to Met Éireann.
Tonight will see scattered showers with clear spells too with pockets of frost. Misty locally too. Lowest temperatures of two to five degrees Celsius in just light westerly breezes.
Tomorrow will start off dry with sunny spells. However, some well scattered showers will develop. Cold with highest temperatures of four to six degrees Celsius, in light variable or north-westerly breezes.
The 14-day incidence rate in Donegal is continuing to drop and is now at 395.7 after 630 cases were recorded over 14 days
