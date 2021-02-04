TG4 has launched a new tv app for internet connected televisions or smart tvs.

The TG4 Smart TV App is available to download on the TV App Store on Samsung, Sony and LG smart tvs, as well as OTT devices Apple TV (4th and 5th generation), Amazon Fire, Android TV and Google TV.

The original TG4 Player https://www.tg4.ie was launched in 2002 and was Ireland’s first TV Player.

The TG4 Smart TV App was designed and developed in-house in TG4 in partnership with 8bytes an Irish web development company. This app is the latest development to give TV audiences access to TG4 content on multiple platforms and devices. The TG4 Player App is also available free to download for ios and android mobile devices, both of which have a casting option that is compatible with Google Chromecast and Apple TV.

New features available only in the TG4 Smart TV app include the options to 'start over', +1 or +2 while watching the Live stream. This optimises viewers user experience in that they can choose when and how they want to watch TG4 on their smart tv. Subtitles can be enabled on the app for viewers who require them.

Viewers can enjoy current TG4 offerings, as well as over a hundred boxset compilations encompassing the best of TG4 programming; music, drama, documentaries, sports documentaries such as Laochra Gael, and entertainment box sets such as Hector and Paisean Faisean and children's programmes. Most of the content on the TG4 player is available to view worldwide. Teachers and parents can also avail of the App to catch up on Cúla4 ar Scoil content for children who are learning at home due to school closures because of Level 5 restrictions.



John Higgins, Broadcast Systems Manager TG4 said: “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to meet our viewer’s expectations. Our latest Smart TV Player app offers some exciting new features exclusive to TG4. If you have missed the start of your favourite live programme you can now rewind to the start or even pause Live TV. The use of the latest Cloud technology along with a highly skilled and creative team now brings together many ways to watch and enjoy TG4 content.”



Peadar Ó Flatharta Web Platforms Manager TG4 said: "The release of the TG4 Player App on SmartTV and OTT devices is a huge step in fulfilling our 'TG4 Gach Áit' mission. TG4 content is now available on all major connected platforms; SmartTV, OTT, Mobile & Web. Last year, we saw an increase of 158% of video on demand streams on the TG4 player. This app gives viewers another choice in how they wish to view our content."