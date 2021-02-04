State of footpaths in one town in Donegal raised in the Dáil

The dangerous state of footpaths in one town in Donegal has been raised in the Dáil.

Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has raised the dangerous state of footpaths on the Main Street in Glenties and has written to the Minister for Local Government and the Minister for Transport in relation to the matter.

Deputy Doherty said that he had been made aware of the situation by Brian Carr of the Glenties Local Development Committee and some locals who have contacted him. He has been told that the footpath was posing a danger to pedestrians in the town.

"Having spoken to many of the residents in Glenties, I have been told of the dangerous state of the footpath on the Main Street. I am aware that a number of pedestrians have tripped and fallen on the footpath and that many have suffered serious injuries as a result."

"I raised this in the Dáil and have written to both the Minister for Transport and the Minister for Local Government asking that funding be made available to repair the footpath in Glenties as a matter of urgency."

"I also commend the work of the Glenties Development Group who have been raising this issue on behalf of the people of Glenties."

Local Sinn Féin member Brian Carr, said: "Through my colleagues, Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher and Cllr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh, this issue is being raised at Council level as well. It is clear that the situation needs to be addressed, urgent funding needs to be put in place and the footpath needs to be repaired before we have any further injuries."