Fáilte Ireland’s announces Tourism Business Continuity Scheme

Minister for Agriculture, food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has welcomed Fáilte Ireland’s new Tourism Business Continuity Scheme.

Aimed at the tourism sector and priorities for 2021, the scheme has been allocated funding of €55 million.

Minister McConalogue said: "County Donegal is a beautiful county and relies heavily on the tourism sector celebrating this beauty to support its communities and economy.

"The COVID-19 pandemic hit the tourism sector directly and these supports are much welcomed and timely. It is important now more than ever that we support our tourism sector in Donegal and the North West.”

The €55 million allocation was secured by Minister Catherine Martin TD in Budget 2021 and Fáilte Ireland is responsible for developing and administering the scheme.

The scheme will support those tourism businesses that were not eligible for the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) payment or previous Fáilte Ireland continuity grant schemes.

The National Tourism Development Authority also announced its heavyweight domestic marketing plans, investment commitments in outdoor dining and urban animation and its strategic priorities for the year ahead. The event entitled ‘Survive to Thrive’, provided industry with details of Fáilte Ireland’s plans that will help support resilience and survival in the short term and the recovery of the sector in the long-term.

Fáilte Ireland has set out a number of key initiatives for 2021, including the Tourism Business Continuity Scheme to help tourism businesses offset fixed costs incurred in 2020 and support them to continue operating through 2021.

There will also be heavyweight investment in Domestic Marketing to drive domestic tourism once the country re-opens including county-specific campaigns and a focus on Dublin and employee business and sector supports on areas such as strategy and leadership, finance and cost efficiency, food and beverage innovation, maximising revenue and service excellence to drive performance and help businesses navigate the challenges they are facing, as well as wellbeing services to support employers and employees at this difficult time.

Fáilte Ireland is also prioritising the enhancement of urban areas through 31 Destination Town2 projects across the country and two new funding schemes: the Outdoor Dining Grant Scheme, which will improve the quality of outdoor dining spaces and offer reassurance around safety and comfort, and the Urban Animation Grant Scheme to animate our cities and towns with innovative lighting and art installations.

Preparing for the return of tourism by working with industry to build improved websites and online booking capability through a new digital transformation programme and continuing to keep Ireland front of mind for overseas buyers through a range of virtual sales events, including Meitheal, one of Ireland’s largest travel trade shows.

